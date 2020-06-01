https://www.theblaze.com/news/louisville-police-and-national-guard-kill-one-man-after-being-shot-at-while-clearing-a-protest

One man was killed early Monday morning after members of the Kentucky National Guard and the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department were shot at and returned fire while attempting to disperse a group of protesters, NBC News reported.

Officials have not publicly identified who fired the first shot, nor have they specified who fired the fatal shot or shots.

“Officers and soldiers began to clear the lot and at some point were shot at,” LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said in a statement, NBC News reported. “Both LMPD and National Guard members returned fire, we have one man dead at scene.”

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear also issued a statement on the shooting. Neither statement specified whether the person who was killed was confirmed to be the person who opened fire on the authorities.

“Last night at round 12 a.m., it is our understanding that the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the Kentucky National Guard were dispatched to 26th and Broadway. While working to disperse a crowd, LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard were fired upon. LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard returned fire resulting in a death. Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event.”

Protests in Louisville have focused on the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor by Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers who were serving a no-knock drug warrant at her home after midnight in March. When officers broke into the house, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at them, hitting one officer.

Walker said he believed the officers, who were in plain clothes, were burglars when he fired at them. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, although the charges were later dropped.

The 911 call Walker made right after Taylor was killed reveals the inconsolable distress he was in as he tried to explain what happened.

[embedded content]

AUDIO: 911 call from Kenneth Walker night Breonna Taylor died



youtu.be



