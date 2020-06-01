https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500519-markey-calls-trump-scum-amid-george-floyd-protests

Sen. Ed MarkeyEdward (Ed) John MarkeyBipartisan senators call for investigation of TikTok’s child privacy policies OVERNIGHT ENERGY: New documents show EPA rolled back mileage standards despite staff, WH concerns | Land management bureau grants 75 royalty rate cuts for oil and gas | EPA employees allege leadership interference with science in watchdog survey EPA’s Wheeler grilled by Democrats over environmental rollbacks amid COVID-19 MORE (D-Mass.) lashed out at President Trump Donald John TrumpFauci says his meetings with Trump have ‘dramatically decreased’ McEnany criticizes DC mayor for not imposing earlier curfew amid protests Stopping Israel’s annexation is a US national security interest MORE on Monday, calling him “scum” and accusing him of “fueling” racism and hatred in America amid protests over the death of George Floyd.

Donald trump is scum for fueling racist hate and violence in our country. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) June 1, 2020

The tweet is among some of the harshest criticism from lawmakers Trump has taken thus far regarding the protests surrounding the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis while handcuffed. An officer, who was later fired and charged with murder, was seen on video of the arrest with his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd pleads for help, saying he can’t breathe.

Trump has tweeted in support of Floyd’s family but otherwise spent much of the last few days urging a tougher response from state leaders against the demonstrations.

He took bipartisan heat last week for denouncing protesters as “thugs” and warning “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

On Monday, the president told governors they need to “dominate” activists and “take back” the streets.

Markey, who is up for reelection in November, is currently facing a primary challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyMental health crisis puts everyone on the front lines The Hill’s Campaign Report: Flynn ‘unmasking’ enters 2020 debate Candidates shift to volunteering as pandemic halts campaigning MORE (D-Mass.), a well-funded bid that outraised Markey’s team in the last quarter of 2019.

