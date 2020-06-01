https://www.theblaze.com/news/de-blasio-daughter-arrested-nyc-protests

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attempted over the weekend to lay blame for the violence in cities across the United States at the feet of President Donald Trump.

“I can tell you this, and this is the blunt truth, the president of the United States helped to create this atmosphere, and that’s the tragedy here,” de Blasio claimed Saturday. “It doesn’t matter what your party affiliation is, doesn’t matter what you think of President Trump, there’s been an uptick in tension and hatred and division since he came along. It’s just a fact.”

Then it was revealed that de Blasio’s own daughter — Chiara de Blasio — was arrested during protests in Manhattan.

Chiara de Blasio, who is 25 years old, was reportedly taken into policy custody around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

According to the New York Post, she was part of a group of protesters blocking traffic on Broadway, one of the busiest thoroughfares in New York City. She was arrested when she refused to move out of the street, and cited for unlawful assembly.

“That was a real hot spot, police cars were getting burned there, people were throwing and yelling, fighting with cops. There were thousands of people in that area at that time,” a source told the Post.

However, Chiara de Blasio did not throw anything during the protests, the New York Daily News reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Neither the mayor nor City Hall has commented on Chiara’s arrest.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Bill de Blasio condemned violent protesters, who he said are part of “the anarchist movement.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

