The media has been trying to discredit BlazeTV’s Elijah Schaffer after he recorded a disturbing video of a man being brutally beaten and stoned almost to death by rioters Saturday evening in Dallas.

Elijah joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Monday to set the record straight.

“The very dishonest far-left media is working tirelessly at the moment to completely, not only discredit myself, but they always say, ‘Elijah Schaffer who works for Glenn Beck’s BlazeTV.’ As if that’s an insult. So I’m going to clear the air right now,” he told Glenn.

“There was a group of about, I would say 150 rioters. They were not protesters. They were breaking windows. They broke into a bank. They broke into a bar. They were looting alcohol and partying on the streets while breaking glass. These were not people who were grieving over black lives,” he added. “The police had lost control of the city.”

Elijah went on to describe the violent scene, detailing the events leading up to the brutal beating of a man who was apparently trying to defend a local bar. Elijah posted a video of the incident on Twitter Saturday night.

*Warning: graphic content*

“Rioters with rocks and bricks and bats and weapons, 150 or more, were accosting him as he stood in front of the bar,” Elijah said. “Then they started stoning him, Glenn! Medieval! Throwing rocks and bricks…. We’re in America. This is 2020. We do not stone people in the United States of America!”

Watch the video below for more details:

*Warning: graphic content*

