Jeremiah Ellison, a Minneapolis city councilman and the son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, declared his support for Antifa shortly after President Donald Trump announced that the group would be classified as a terrorist organization.

“I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA,” Ellison wrote Sunday on Twitter.

“Unless someone can prove to me ANTIFA is behind the burning of black and immigrant owned businesses in my ward, I’ll keep focusing on stopping the white power terrorist THE ARE ACTUALLY ATTACKING US!” he added.

What’s the background?

On Sunday, the president announced that the United States would officially classify the radical left-wing group, Antifa, as a terrorist organization.

The announcement came a day after U.S. Attorney General William Barr placed blame for much of the violence and property damage that occurred at recent protests across the country over the death of George Floyd on “anarchistic and far left extremists.”

Floyd died May 25 after being pinned to the ground by Minneapolis officers during his arrest. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes despite Floyd’s complaints of not being able to breathe.

Barr noted in a statement that while the outage over Floyd’s death is legitimate, “the voices of peaceful protest are being hijacked by violent radical elements.”

“Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda,” he continued. “In many places, it appears the violence is planned, organized, and driven by anarchistic and far left extremists, using Antifa-like tactics, many of whom travel from out of state to promote the violence.”

Anything else?

Ellison, who was elected in 2017 to represent Ward 5 on the city’s north side, is the son of former Congressman and Democratic National Party Deputy Chairman Keith Ellison. Ellison now serves as the state’s attorney general and, as of Sunday, has been put in charge of the prosecution for the George Floyd case.

In an interview with CNN, Keith Ellison defended his son’s tweet, saying, “I think that that was a comment about the absurdity of the president’s comment more than anything else … we don’t see what the president’s talking about, I don’t think the president sees what he’s talking about.”

It is noteworthy that while working at the DNC, the attorney general raised eyebrows after posting a picture of himself holding the “Anti-Fascist Handbook.”

“At MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike fear into the heart of [President Donald Trump],” Keith Ellison wrote in the since-deleted tweet.

