Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists in history. Jones is the current and two-time undisputed UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

A complete badass.

On Sunday night Jon Jones was filmed taking spray paint cans from punk protesters.

They were wise to give them up.

All time great UFC fighter Jon Jones taking spray cans off protestors 👀 pic.twitter.com/kMsmkG8kpp — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) June 1, 2020

