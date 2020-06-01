https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/national-disgrace-cnn-banner-trump-visits-st-johns-peaceful-protesters-near-white-house-gassed-shot-rubber-bullets-trump-can-church-photo-op/

What a disgrace.

And it was another one of their lies.

President Trump walked from the White House across Lafayette Park to St John’s Church which was set on fire by protesters Sunday night. Trump held up a Bible in front of the church. He was joined by daughter Ivanka and several other administration officials. As one can imagine, some in the media were not happy.

It was an historic moment for a historic president.

But the national media did not see it that way.

CNN called it a photo-op and said: “Peaceful protesters near the White House gassed, shot with rubber bullets so Trump can have church photo-op.”

For the record: There was no cloud of smoke or shots of rubber bullets when President Trump made his visit to the historic church that was torched by leftist protesters.

