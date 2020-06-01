https://www.theblaze.com/news/nba-star-white-rioter-beating

NBA star J.R. Smith said he beat up a white rioter who broke a window of his truck.

What are the details?

In a TMZ Sports video posted Sunday to YouTube, Smith — all 6 feet, 6 inches and 225 pounds of him — is seen pummeling a white protester on a residential street in the Los Angeles area.

In the clip, Smith lands three kicks to the rioter’s head and one punch to his noggin before the hapless revolutionary scampers off to safety.

J.R. Smith Beats Up Alleged Car Vandalizer During L.A. Protests | TMZ Sports



Smith later took to video to explain what happened.

“One of these little motherf***ing white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f***ing window in my truck,” he said. “Broke my s**t … This is a residential area. There wasn’t no stores over here. None of that s**t. Broke my window. I chased him down and whooped his ass … This ain’t no hate crime. I ain’t got no problem with nobody who ain’t got no problem with me.”

Content warning: Language:

TMZ said the beatdown reportedly took place around the Fairfax area “near the famous Flight Club sneaker shop, which had just been looted.”

Smith, 34, played 15 seasons in the NBA — but not this season after going unsigned, the Los Angeles Times reported. He last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

