This wasn’t supposed to happen.
After supporting Black Lives Matter, Nike on 5th Avenue in New York got cleared out by looters.
Happy now, Kaepernick?
Nike lectured America on racism after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd.
Let’s all be part of the change.#UntilWeAllWin pic.twitter.com/guhAG48Wbp
— Nike (@Nike) May 29, 2020
But that didn’t protect them from the looting and rioting by Black Lives Matter.
WATCH (language warning):
Nike store on 5th Ave being looted.#riots #protests2020
pic.twitter.com/BVHcAZtBsy
— Rohit Roy (@realrohitroy) June 2, 2020