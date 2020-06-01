https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/nyc-supporting-black-lives-matter-nike-5th-avenue-gets-cleared-looters-video/

This wasn’t supposed to happen.

After supporting Black Lives Matter, Nike on 5th Avenue in New York got cleared out by looters.

Happy now, Kaepernick?

Nike lectured America on racism after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd.

But that didn’t protect them from the looting and rioting by Black Lives Matter.

WATCH (language warning):

