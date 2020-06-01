http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/yu2acqoDmFU/

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Images of NYPD officers taking a knee in solidarity with George Floyd protesters are garnering praise from demonstrators and officials alike.

An NYPD officer was seen taking a knee in solidarity in Times Square Sunday and was then hugged by a demonstrator.

NYPD officer takes a knee at Times Square pic.twitter.com/22H6gDSmxx — Laura Noonan (@LauraNoonanFT) May 31, 2020

An NYPD official also took a knee garnering chants of “thank you” and “keep the peace” amid a demonstration on Jamaica Avenue in Queens Sunday.

WATCH: Police officers across the country kneel and march in solidarity with protesters. pic.twitter.com/QnuWcH6fPL — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 1, 2020

“Showing the NYPD is listening, working with the community. This kind of thing, our police leadership reaching out, connecting with the community. This is the entire concept of neighborhood policing, and that’s true in the middle of this difficult moment. In fact, it is how we’re going to overcome this moment and move forward,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “I commend and I thank all the police leaders who found a way to reach out, listen and connect and the restraint of so many of our officers.”