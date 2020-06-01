https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/oann-reporter-chanel-rion-kayleigh-mcenany-will-trump-administration-investigate-members-congress-support-ties-antifa-video/

White House Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany held a presser on Monday afternoon following the violence and looting by leftist groups in cities across the country this past weekend.

One America News reporter Chanel Rion asked McEnany if the Trump White House will investigate members of Congress who are funding or tied to the Antifa terrorist movement.

Chanel Rion: Kayleigh, is it possible that DC will be placed under Martial Law in order to protect these national monuments from further destruction? And second under the Civil Rights Act of 1968 will this administration investigate either members of Congress or political organizations who are funding or who are tied to the Antifa movement?

They can start with the The Squad of radical Democrats and move on from their.

