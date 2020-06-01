https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/photos-new-york-city-mayor-bill-de-blasio-ducks-approaching-looting-protest-mob-midtown/

Afraid he might run into his daughter?

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was out on a quiet street in Manhattan Monday night, unrecognized except by an eagle-eyed reporter from Newsday, Matthew Chayes, who spotted the mayor getting out of his official vehicle around 8 p.m. in Midtown.

Chayes reported the mayor walked around while on a cellphone, at one point retrieving a coronavirus facemask from the car.

Chayes observed a large group of protesters coming up a nearby street and saw an aide to the mayor frantically wave a sign at a passenger window, prompting the mayor and his security caravan to pull around the corner away from the protesters who passed by unaware.

Later police chased a protest mob down the street. De Blasio was nowhere in sight.

Wearing a baseball cap, @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio a few moments ago climbed out of his NYPD-driven minivan and paced in the street on the phone, unrecognized except by a reporter. At one point, he returned to the vehicle to retrieve, and don, a face mask. pic.twitter.com/tAwpcIhTxf — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) June 2, 2020

The caravan had been idling on 6th Avenue just before 8 p.m., when thousands of protesters began marching nearby the wrong way down the street. An aide frantically held up a sign to his passenger window, and the vehicles pulled around the corner as the protesters passed unawares. pic.twitter.com/3d5gTEpInG — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) June 2, 2020

At this very spot 12 minutes later, hundreds of youths, trailed by riot cops, ran down 50th Street. The mayor had been gone for several minutes pic.twitter.com/yC16Mt91LS — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) June 2, 2020

About 5 minutes later, a man wielding a bat came running west on 50th Street, pursued by cops. He dropped the bat during his flight. A cop tripped on it. pic.twitter.com/QnV2JkGCbA — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) June 2, 2020

Update: Chaye is now reporting that Midtown is being looted

A @BestBuy at 44th/5th Avenue was just looted while crews worked to board up the store with plywood. pic.twitter.com/sO7QJPtg82 — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) June 2, 2020

The liquor store on West 43rd Street was broken into. Looters ran in with bags and ran out with all sorts of alcohol. pic.twitter.com/ZkCx1MhMhz — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) June 2, 2020

.@thenorthface store on West 43rd Street is being looted. pic.twitter.com/CviavTQf8m — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) June 2, 2020

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio announced a curfew for the City would start at 11 p.m.

IMPORTANT NEWS: There will be a citywide curfew in NYC starting at 11pm TONIGHT (6/1), lasting until 5am. NYC residents — you must stay home after 11 PM! pic.twitter.com/gZXBvPOmOp — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 1, 2020

