Afraid he might run into his daughter?

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was out on a quiet street in Manhattan Monday night, unrecognized except by an eagle-eyed reporter from Newsday, Matthew Chayes, who spotted the mayor getting out of his official vehicle around 8 p.m. in Midtown.

Chayes reported the mayor walked around while on a cellphone, at one point retrieving a coronavirus facemask from the car.

Chayes observed a large group of protesters coming up a nearby street and saw an aide to the mayor frantically wave a sign at a passenger window, prompting the mayor and his security caravan to pull around the corner away from the protesters who passed by unaware.

Later police chased a protest mob down the street. De Blasio was nowhere in sight.

Update: Chaye is now reporting that Midtown is being looted

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio announced a curfew for the City would start at 11 p.m.

