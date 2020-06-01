https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/police-shoot-woman-attacks-knife/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A woman was fatally shot by police after charging an officer with a butcher knife just days after her brother was charged with attempting to help the Islamic State.

Temple Terrace Police were called to talk to a woman, identified as Heba Momtaz Al-Azhari, on Friday. She did not show any signs of distress while talking to the officer but later began brandishing a knife and tried to attack him with it, according to police. The officer then fatally shot the woman, who later died at a hospital.

Part of the incident was caught on a surveillance camera and comes as the country faces mass protests over the death of George Floyd.

