After years of being ordered to stand down, run and hide, and cede the city to the antifa rioters, Portland Police have responded in force for two nights in a row now to the rioting masses.

Even Portland is done with the rioters.

The police have launched continual volleys of flash-bangs and tear gas all throughout downtown to break up the protesters.

Demonstrators downtown are throwing glass water bottles at police. Sound truck is advising that this is now an unlawful assembly. Police will begin efforts to disperse the crowd. Leave now. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 1, 2020

Here’s video from right in front as the tear gas started to fly:

Don’t let this flop we got tear gassed in Portland pic.twitter.com/JI6ziaXrT6 — Seth (@Seth_Veloz) June 1, 2020

Here comes the gas. pic.twitter.com/9KisUrJWFD — Wm. Steven Humphrey (@WmSteveHumphrey) June 1, 2020

Rioters threw debris at the police, police threw canisters at the crowd, and people started throwing the canisters back at the police.

Now police just shot a flash bang over my head into the park. A protester just chucked a gas canister back at the cops guarding the center. — Wm. Steven Humphrey (@WmSteveHumphrey) June 1, 2020

First warning to disperse has been issued (yeah, the flash bangs were a hint). pic.twitter.com/X9LsPMR0xO — Wm. Steven Humphrey (@WmSteveHumphrey) June 1, 2020

Police dispersed the crowd who were throwing projectiles at police near the Justice Center. A march is still occurring westbound on SE Burnside. Thank you to all the participants for remaining peaceful. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 1, 2020

Police immediately moved in and continually pursued the protesters through the streets, continuing to lob flash bangs and tear gas:

The cops are herding the downtown crowd like sheepdogs. Up one street, down the next. pic.twitter.com/9Ul9RsNfND — Wm. Steven Humphrey (@WmSteveHumphrey) June 1, 2020

Here’s the live feed from KOIN 6, and things get fun at around 4:00 mark and continued for several minutes:

Sunday night Portland protest update 8 pm We’re bringing you a live update as our crews spread across the city to cover protests unfolding both downtown and in Southeast.Latest updates –> https://www.koin.com/local/multnomah-county/portland-protesters-civil-disturbance-day-3-george-floyd-05312020/ Posted by KOIN 6 on Sunday, May 31, 2020

So what happened? Why is the Portland Police Bureau all of sudden actually acting against the rioters? Mayor Ted Wheeler is up for re-election, and the powerful downtown Portland Business Alliance likely has a lot of money to throw at a new mayoral candidate.

Meanwhile, just a few hours earlier, it appeared as though a truce had been made between protesters and police, and the Portland police joined many other agencies across the nation and knelt with protesters.

Outside the Justice Center on Sunday afternoon, members of the Portland Police Bureau took a knee in a show of solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters. Video courtesy of Ryan Ao. pic.twitter.com/RosOpMpzaz — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) May 31, 2020

