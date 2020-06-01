https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-trump-walks-to-burned-church-to-pay-his-respects-as-protests-continue-near-white-house

President Donald Trump left the White House on foot Monday evening, and walked to the partially-burned St. John’s Church across the street to “pay his respects” as protests over the death of George Floyd continue to rage in Washington, D.C., and across the country.

The historic church had been set alight the night before during a violent demonstration, and activists also sprayed graffiti on its exterior.

What are the details?

Shortly before the city’s 7:00 p.m. curfew, President Trump addressed the nation from the Rose Garden, where he reiterated that justice would be served for Floyd and his family, while condemning the violence that has erupted amid protests throughout the nation.

President Trump vowed to deploy the military and other federal resources to areas where state and local officials do not to take sufficient action to stop the riots and violence.

The president closed his remarks by saying, “Now, I am going to pay my respects to a very, very special place.”

The president’s speech begins around the 32:07 mark:

Following the Rose Garden speech, President Trump immediately walked to St. John’s Church, as his security detail, aides, and the press followed. Just minutes before, law enforcement had cleared protestors away from the area.

Upon his arrival at the church, the president held up a Bible and declared, “We have a great country. That’s my thoughts.” He added, “It’s coming back, it’s coming back strong. It will be greater than ever before.”

