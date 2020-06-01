https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/racial-divide-anxiety-worsens-wake-george-floyd-death-riots/

(STUDY FINDS) — BALTIMORE — We’re less than halfway through the year, and one thing is becoming disturbingly clear: 2020 will likely go down as one of the most tumultuous years in American history. As protests over the tragic death of George Floyd continue, a survey by StudyFinds.org shows that nearly seven in ten Americans are battling another surge of anxiety. Perhaps not surprisingly, about the same number agree that the racial divide in 2020 has split even further, adding more pressure to a country that is seemingly bursting at the seams.

The survey of 302 American adults finds that one in four people (26%) say their anxiety is “much higher” in the past month, while 43% are also feeling an uptick in nervousness, but to a lesser degree. Of course, in addition to the Floyd protests, fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues, and tensions were already reaching boiling point following the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Still, nearly three in ten respondents rate their anxiety as unchanged.

Meanwhile, when asked about the racial divide in America, 68% agree it’s getting worse, while 23% feel it’s unchanged despite the recent events. Interestingly, nearly one in ten say things are improving.

