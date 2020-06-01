http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/L-xpW6S4Rns/

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden suggested that police training would change for the better if it included teaching officers to shoot unarmed people in the leg rather than firing a fatal shot.

Biden’s comments were reported by CBS News’ Bo Erickson, who quoted Biden saying, “There are a lot of things that can change” regarding police training.

One of those things is how police react when being charged by an “unarmed” person, although Biden reportedly described the hypothetical “unarmed” person as having “a knife or something.”

Erickson quoted Biden saying, “Shoot them in the leg instead of the heart is a very different thing.”

Biden’s advice on shooting to wound instead of to kill comes as Biden stresses his plan to set up a police overview board during the first 100 days of his administration should he win in November.

Erickson did not say whether Biden explained how officers are to respond if they shoot to wound and the shot does not prove sufficient to prevent an attack on them.

Once an attack on the officer commences, will he or she be allowed to use lethal force to defend their own lives?

