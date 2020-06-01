https://www.theblaze.com/news/rioter-molotov-catches-self-fire

A rioter in North Carolina got a taste of his own medicine over the weekend when he attempted to start a fire in a building — but caught himself on fire instead.

The incident happened on Saturday in Fayetteville when rioters descended on the historic Market House in the city’s downtown area.

Video that went viral on social media shows a protester attempting to start a fire in a stairwell inside the building by throwing a Molotov cocktail. But when the protester threw the incendiary device — by tossing it overhand and therefore spilling fluid from the bottle over the top of his head — he quickly became engulfed in flames.

The rioter then ran down the stairs where he stopped, dropped, and rolled, before other protesters helped stamp out the flames.

(Content Warning: The following video contains graphic footage and strong language)

The identity of the rioter, or the extent of his injuries, was not known.

Attorney General William Barr has identified Antifa and other far-left extremist groups as being responsible for the violence occurring in cities across the U.S., which he called “domestic terrorism.”

