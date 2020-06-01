https://www.westernjournal.com/riots-give-extremists-opportunity-tear-country-apart/
U.S. officials are seeking to determine whether extremist groups had infiltrated police brutality protests across the country and deliberately tipped largely peaceful demonstrations toward violence — and if foreign adversaries were behind a burgeoning disinformation campaign on social media. As riots spread from Minneapolis to the White House, New York City and overseas Sunday, federal…
The post Riots Give Extremists Opportunity To Tear Country Apart appeared first on The Western Journal.