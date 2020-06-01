https://www.dailywire.com/news/riots-woman-speaks-out-after-disturbing-video-shows-8-men-beating-her-with-metal-clubs-and-2x4s-outside-business-she-was-trying-to-protect

During the violent looting and rioting that erupted in Rochester, New York, on Saturday, ostensibly in protest to the killing of George Floyd, a 24-year-old woman and her husband were brutally beaten by eight men wielding metal clubs and two-by-fours outside of the Rochester Fire Equipment store.

The woman, later identified as Madison Mavity, was apparently trying to stop the men from looting and vandalizing Kim Dao Repairs.

The disturbing video quickly went viral online and social media sparked outrage, though the mainstream media has largely ignored the incident. President Donald Trump, did, however, reference the attack during a Monday address calling for law and order nationwide.

“Horrifying video shows about eight men armed with metal clubs and wooden two-by-fours smashing the window of a jewelry store on Saturday afternoon, as the woman comes out of the building with her husband to plead with them,” The New York Post reported. “The gang then turns on the couple, swinging the wooden planks and repeatedly punching the petite woman, knocking her to the ground.”

“I was just trying to help Kim Dao downstairs,” Mavity told Spectrum News. “They were broken into and vandalized. We were helping fix their window when more people came and rebroke everything. I was just trying to get them away.”

“I did have a slight concussion,” the woman told 13WHAM. “My ears were ringing for a long time afterwards, and I have a huge bruise on the side of me.”

“Matti (Mavity) says her husband, Brett, took the brunt of it, injuring his hand when he tried to save her,” 13WHAM reported. “She it all started when she tried to stop a group of looters at a store under her apartment.”

“I was definitely there, interrupting something that they wanted to do … I jumped up and said, ‘Get out of here, get the (expletive) out of my house now,’ and they came at me,” the woman added. “The big one in the orange grabbed my shirt and spun me, and then it got all crazy.”

According to 13WHAM, “Matti says after she escaped her attackers, three other groups returned to the scene, one with a gas can. She and her husband fled in the middle of the night, no longer feeling safe.”

Mavity “said she has no regrets about standing up to her attackers, and she is currently recovering at a friend’s house while police search for the group of six or seven men who terrorized her and the owner of the store,” the report noted.

Speaking to Spectrum, the victim called the violence “senseless” and suggested her attackers were not part of left-wing activist group Black Lives Matter.

“This is just senseless violence,” she said. “I think we have to keep that in mind. I don’t want to bring negative connotation to what the Black Lives Matter movement is trying to say, because I don’t think that they were a part of it.”

The victim’s mother, Shelley Gonzales, told 13WHAM she drove from Livingston County to make sure her daughter was okay.

On Tuesday, protests started popping up across the nation over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer had his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for over eight minutes during an arrest, as shown in viral video footage.

However, things quickly turned ugly; arson, looting, and violence spiked in places like Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City, Rochester, Richmond, and other cities.

Since the incident, all four officers involved in the arrest have been fired, investigations from the FBI and state law enforcement have been opened, and, on Friday, the officer at the center of the incident was taken into custody.

