Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh made an unprecedented appearance on the popular progressive radio show, “The Breakfast Club,” Monday afternoon to discuss the tragic death of George Floyd and race relations in America.

During the “special conversation,” Limbaugh expressed to co-hosts Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy his outrage over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

“It sickens me what happened to him,” Limbaugh said of the black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes during an arrest last week. “Legitimate national outrage about a policeman’s criminal brutality has been hijacked and I don’t want to forget about George Floyd.

“What happened to George Floyd sickened me and I wanted to reach out and tell you all this,” he added. “I want to make sure you have no doubt and I’m not the only American who feels this way. The senselessness of it.”

Though Limbaugh and the radio co-hosts found common ground regarding the “senselessness” of Floyd’s death, they agreed on very little else that was discussed during the rest of the interview, including the existence of institutionalized white privilege and white supremacy, and President Trump’s role in the country’s disunity.

While Limbaugh argued that Floyd’s killing was an outlier in America, co-host Charlamagne tha God shot back that arguing Floyd’s death was representative of a common occurrence in the country.

“Oh, it’s definitely America,” Charlamagne said.

Some noteworthy comments: During the interview, Limbaugh argued that Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis cop who knelt on Floyd’s neck, should be charged with first-degree murder. He also requested a second interview with “The Breakfast Club” co-hosts to discuss the notion of systemic white supremacy in America — something the co-hosts believe to be a reality but Limbaugh believes is a Democratic Party construct.

