Bill Melugin on Fox 11 Los Angeles was in the middle of the riots in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, and got the opportunity to interview a looter who was arrested.

“Alright man, we saw you at the New Balance store, why are you out here?” Melugin asked.

“Man, very point-blank … just trying to get some money … simple explanation, that’s it, just trying to get some dough, that’s it,” the looter replied.

“Just out here for the money?”

“Yeah, pretty much,” the looter admitted.

“Anything to do with the protests, what happened in Minnesota?”

“I mean, a little bit to do with that, too … But not really, I’m out here for the dough.”

“Was it worth it?”

“Obviously not,” he said before offering some really simple advice to others. “If you all going to get some money, do it right. Don’t do it the dumb way. Do it the smart way.”

Looter explains his motive to @BillFOXLA after being caught by police https://t.co/sd8u3Woioa pic.twitter.com/0GqRkW8EqD — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 1, 2020

I just talked to him. He told me he’s simply out here “for the money”. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 1, 2020

This guy was obviously just one person, but the truth is, he’s not alone. These people looting aren’t doing it in the name of justice for George Floyd.

