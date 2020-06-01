https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/06/01/seattle-mayor-know-white-men-behind-violence-riots/

Seattle hasn’t been hit quite as hard by the riots as some other cities, particularly New York, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Chicago. But it’s seen its fair share of mayhem to be sure. Now, Mayor Jenny Durkan has come forward to identify the root cause of all these problems. You likely won’t be surprised that most of the problems are being caused by white men. What evidence does the Mayor offer in support of this theory? Well… none. But that’s not going to slow her roll. (Daily Caller)

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan asserted Sunday night that “white men” are responsible for much of the widespread destruction across the country during protests against the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after an officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. “I want to acknowledge that much of the violence and destruction, both here in Seattle and across the country, has been instigated and perpetuated by white men,” she wrote Sunday night on Twitter, adding that they “experience the height of privilege and are co-opting peaceful demonstrations.”

I want to acknowledge that much of the violence and destruction, both here in Seattle and across the country, has been instigated and perpetuated by white men. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) May 31, 2020

To be sure, there are some white people (both male and female) showing up at both the protests and the riots. It’s also worth remembering that the members of Antifa who show up to disrupt conservative events are almost uniformly white, and there are probably some of them mixed in with the rioters. But with that said, the Mayor may want to take a look at some of the most recent news coverage coming out of her own city. This lengthy report from King 5 News contains lots of footage of mobs setting fire to emergency response vehicles, smashing windows and emptying out stores.

As I said, if you look closely you can find pretty much all races and both genders represented in the mob. But it also doesn’t exactly look like a Klan rally if you take my meaning. Trying to describe the rioters as being composed primarily of white men is unsupported by the graphic video evidence.

So why is Durkan saying these things? Because it’s a rather blatantly political tactic. She can’t afford to give the appearance of even suggesting that some of the Black or Hispanic protesters are heading out after the sun goes down to commit arson, assault, destruction of property and robbery. She would immediately be branded as a racist, despite the plethora of video evidence available to contradict her claims.

The Mayor wasn’t the only person making claims like this. As the Daily Caller points out, MSNBC’s Joy Reid was quick to jump on the bandwagon, repeating claims that “white supremacist groups” were forming up brigades to head to Minneapolis to “get their loot on.”

He adds that white nationalist groups are posting messages promoting going to Minneapolis to “get our loot on” and cause mayhem. He says they will investigate those using the outrage over the murder of George Floyd as a “cover” for illegal activity — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 30, 2020

And, of course, the Mayor of Minneapolis was one of the early adopters of this theory, also without evidence.

We are now confronting white supremacists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 30, 2020

So there you have it. White supremacists are clearly behind all of this, right? Because, you know… white supremacists are precisely the sort of people who would be really upset about a Black man being killed by a white cop. It’s really quite obvious when you stop to think about it. White people are just the worst. But hey… who are you going to believe? Me or your own lying eyes?

