As the rioting broke out all over the country, including the nation’s capital on Friday, Secret Service agents rushed President Trump to a White House bunker in response to a group converging on “The People’s House.”

With protests outside the White House turning violent — rioters “throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades,” as reported by The Associated Press — Secret Service reportedly determined the risk warranted moving the president to the White House bunker.

“Trump spent nearly an hour in the bunker, which was designed for use in emergencies like terrorist attacks, according to a Republican close to the White House who was not authorized to discuss private matters and spoke on the condition of anonymity,” AP reports. “The account was confirmed by an administration official who also spoke on the condition of anonymity.”

On Saturday, Trump praised the Secret Service’s handling of the “protesters” the night before but did not mention the bunker.

“Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. [Secret Service],” the president tweeted (posts below). “They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe.”

“They let the ‘protesters’ scream [and] rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard — didn’t know what hit them,” he added. “The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic.”

Trump described the group that gathered at the White House as “professionally organized.”

“Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence,” he wrote. “If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. ‘We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and good practice.’ As you saw last night, they were very cool [and] very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you!”

Trump then contrasted the Secret Service’s handling of the situation with that of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, [Muriel Bowser], who is always looking for money [and] help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. ‘Not their job,’” Trump wrote. “Nice!”

In a pair of follow-up posts, Trump again described the group that converged on the White House as “professionally managed” and accused them of using the tragic death of George Floyd as an excuse to push their own agenda.

“The professionally managed so-called ‘protesters’ at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The [Secret Service] handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???” ” he wrote. “These are ‘Organized Groups’ that have nothing to do with George Floyd. Sad!”

Over the course of the weekend, Trump repeatedly condemned the rioters, slammed the mainstream media for “foment[ing] hatred and anarchy,” blasted Democratic leaders for mishandling the riots, and specifically called out Antifa as being one of the groups responsible for the violence and destruction. Before going notably quiet for several hours on Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. “will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization” and condemned the mainstream media as “doing everything within their power to foment hatred and anarchy.”

