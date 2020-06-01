https://www.westernjournal.com/security-guard-disarmed-punk-looted-police-ar-15-mob-began-close/
One clear thread has emerged from the unrest unleashed by the death of George Floyd: There are protesters, rioters and domestic terrorists. One needn’t identify which of these are the most concerning. Whether it’s members of the diffuse, so-called “anti-fascist” groups known as antifa that have taken to the streets en masse, or carbon-wasting neo-Nazi…
The post Security Guard Disarmed Punk with Looted Police AR-15, Then the Mob Began To Close In appeared first on The Western Journal.