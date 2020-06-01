https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/senator-little-marco-rubio-lies-says-far-left-far-right-activists-behind-violent-riots/

Senator Marco Rubio claims far right activists are blamed for violent riots going on around the US today!  Outrageous!

What the hell is Rubio talking about?  Thank God he didn’t win the Republican Nomination in 2016.  Rubio is a disgrace to all patriots who joined Tea Party movements around the country.  He clearly took advantage of this for his own fame.

