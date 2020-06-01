https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/senator-little-marco-rubio-lies-says-far-left-far-right-activists-behind-violent-riots/
Senator Marco Rubio claims far right activists are blamed for violent riots going on around the US today! Outrageous!
Advertisement – story continues below
Various domestic terror groups on BOTH far left & right are instigating & committing acts of violence & looting.
They are stealing the focus away from the murder of Mr. Floyd & the legitimate problems it revealed. pic.twitter.com/IQ8v7sMsU6
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 31, 2020
What the hell are you talking about?
— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 31, 2020
TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Minnesota Governor’s Daughter Hope Walz Was Tweeting Out Intel to Violent Looters and Rioters Just Like Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Isra Hirsi
Advertisement – story continues below
Found the white demonstrators https://t.co/HouWw45jJb
— Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) May 30, 2020