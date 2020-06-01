https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/senator-little-marco-rubio-lies-says-far-left-far-right-activists-behind-violent-riots/

Various domestic terror groups on BOTH far left & right are instigating & committing acts of violence & looting.

They are stealing the focus away from the murder of Mr. Floyd & the legitimate problems it revealed. pic.twitter.com/IQ8v7sMsU6

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 31, 2020