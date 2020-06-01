https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/shock-video-reporters-beaten-robbed-black-lives-matter-protesters-livestream-report/

Two Birmingham, Alabama reporters were attacked during a livestream report on Facebook Sunday night. One was hit in the back of the head with a bottle and had his wallet stolen, the other was punched and jumped by at least two men while a woman reporter was giving a report.

Excerpt via Yellowhammer:

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Minnesota Governor’s Daughter Hope Walz Was Tweeting Out Intel to Violent Looters and Rioters Just Like Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Isra Hirsi

…During the later stages of a group of rioters vandalizing that building, one masked man was recorded hitting Stephen Quinn with ABC 33/40 over the back of the head.

At least two masked men then began swinging at Madison Underwood of Alabama Media Group. The livestream cut out with Underwood on the ground, attempting to protect himself as the men kicked him, and another Alabama Media Group reporter yelling for help…