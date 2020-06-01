https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/500500-spurs-coach-gregg-popovich-calls-trump-deranged-over-response

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said President TrumpDonald John TrumpFauci says his meetings with Trump have ‘dramatically decreased’ McEnany criticizes DC mayor for not imposing earlier curfew amid protests Stopping Israel’s annexation is a US national security interest MORE had a “deranged” response to national protests that were sparked across the country over the latest death of an unarmed black man by police.

“It’s unbelievable,” Popovich said in an interview with The Nation.

“If Trump had a brain, even if it was 99 percent cynical, he would come out and say something to unify people. But he doesn’t care about bringing people together. Even now. That’s how deranged he is,” Popovich said. “It’s all about him. It’s all about what benefits him personally. It’s never about the greater good. And that’s all he’s ever been.”

“It’s so clear what needs to be done,” Popovich added. “We need a president to come out and say simply that ‘black lives matter.’ Just say those three words.”

“But he won’t and he can’t,” Popovich said. “He can’t because it’s more important to him to mollify the small group of followers who validate his insanity. But it’s more than just Trump. The system has to change. I’ll do whatever I can do to help, because that’s what leaders do. But he can’t do anything to put us on a positive path, because he’s not a leader.”

Popovich is the latest to criticize Trump’s handling of the protests, which have erupted in cities around the country.

Trump tweeted early Friday morning that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” language that echoed that of southern leaders in the 1960s who opposed the civil rights marches of that era.

On Saturday, Trump warned of ominous weapons and vicious dogs that would await any protester who jumped the White House fence.

The language has come under intense criticism.

Over the last two days, Trump has turned his attacks on Democratic leaders, including presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenStopping Israel’s annexation is a US national security interest Trump slams Biden staff for donating bail money to protesters At least 4,400 people arrested in connection with protests: report MORE.

“Get tough Democrat Mayors and Governors. These people are ANARCHISTS. Call in our National Guard NOW,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “The World is watching and laughing at you and Sleepy Joe. Is this what America wants? NO!!!”

