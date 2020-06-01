https://www.dailywire.com/news/store-owners-in-santa-monica-ca-stand-armed-to-guard-their-business-report-says

On Sunday, Fox News LA reporter Bill Melugin reported that some store owners in Santa Monica, California were standing guard to protect their property, as two of them stood outside the “Helen’s Bicycles” store and another stood atop its roof brandishing firearms. Melugin showed photos of the assumed store owners on Twitter, writing, “Armed business owners are now stationed outside and on top their properties in Santa Monica. They are taking their protection into their own hands now. @FOXLA.”

BREAKING: Armed business owners are now stationed outside and on top their properties in Santa Monica. They are taking their protection into their own hands now. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/GTawCJPA2g — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 1, 2020

Earlier Sunday afternoon, an NBC correspondent stated, “Absolute Chaos along 4thstreet in Santa Monica … looting with impunity on both sides of the street. No police in sight. We’ve watched this happen to dozens of stores for 45 minutes.”

Absolute Chaos along 4th street in Santa Monica… looting with impunity on both sides of the street. No police in sight. We’ve watched this happen to dozens of stores for 45 minutes now… pic.twitter.com/WOdEhIz3th — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) May 31, 2020

As the afternoon turned into evening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva stated, “There are no lawful protestors left on the streets. We are about to bring buses and begin making mass arrests.”

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva: “There are no lawful protestors left on the streets. We are about to bring busses and begin making mass arrests.”

Looting continuing in Santa Monica and Long Beach. pic.twitter.com/0BtueEPWjX — Robert Rand (@MenendezRand) June 1, 2020

It appeared police in Santa Monica started making arrests as day turned into evening:

Police in Santa Monica appear to have started making arrests. https://t.co/IR9wvVoal5 pic.twitter.com/SDQKggD0qa — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) June 1, 2020

Actor James Woods, watching the mayhem, commented, “So I’m watching the looting in Santa Monica live on local TV. There’s a thug who puts an armful of clothing into his car and locks the door! Then off he goes to loot some more, but secure in the knowledge his swag is safe! There are levels of irony that are impossible to top.”

So I’m watching the looting in Santa Monica live on local TV. There’s a thug who puts an armful of clothing into his car and locks the door! Then off he goes to loot some more, but secure in the knowledge his swag is safe! There are levels of irony that are impossible to top. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 1, 2020

Santa Monica, which abuts the Pacific Ocean, is not part of the city of Los Angeles; it has its own police department. On Sunday afternoon, the city of Santa Monica issued a statement saying a curfew would be in place at 4 p.m., reading:

The City of Santa Monica will join our neighboring cities in extending our curfew to tonight, May 31, 2020 at 4 p.m. through tomorrow, Monday, June 1 at 5:30 a.m. Emergency responders are exempt, as are those traveling to and from work or seeking or giving emergency care. The City of Santa Monica values peaceful protest as vital to our democracy. As of 1:15 p.m., a peaceful protest is underway along Ocean Avenue between Montana and Colorado. The Santa Monica Police Department is on site and has a presence throughout the community. The public’s safety is our top priority and we ask the community to avoid Ocean Avenue at this time.

The 3rd Street Promenade, which was trashed by rioters, is only blocks from Ocean Avenue.

California Governor Gavin Newsom stated on Saturday, “We have to be more resolved now than ever to do more and be better as human beings, as parents, as leader in our own right and to model better behavior,” urging protesters to express themselves “thoughtfully and gently — but forcefully” so that “we, collectively, can not only hear your voice but we can resolve to do something with the lesson that we learn.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

