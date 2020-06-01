http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xUbB3uO8n_8/

Hollywood actress Jennifer Beals — who starred in Flashdance, Taken, and Showtimes’ The L Word — saw her day brighten when protestors breached a perimeter near the White House on Sunday and began throwing objects at law enforcement.

“This generation gives me hope. Working together purposefully, with bravery. #BlackLivesMatter,” the actress tweeted.

This generation gives me hope. Working together purposefully, with bravery. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/8tpmTOcw6y — Jennifer Beals (@jenniferbeals) June 1, 2020

Jennifer Beals was reacting to video showing a large gathering of noisy protestors at what was identified as the perimeter of the park outside The White House. Protestors began jumping the barricade and throwing objects at the U.S. Park Police, who corralled the demonstrators back in the direction the barricade.

Large groups of rowdy protestors descended on the The White House throughout the weekend as part of demonstrations against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. President Donald Trump has threatened protesters who try to breach the White House’s perimeter with “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons.”

On Saturday, rioters breached the barricade around the White House, reportedly damaging Secret Service vehicles. The Secret Service used pepper spray and batons to push the rioters back.

Rioters also descended on the White House on Friday, prompting The White House to go into lockdown as crowds shoved over temporary barricades and hurled obscenities at the Secret Service.

Many Hollywood celebrities have voiced support for peaceful protests while other stars have backed the more violent extremist group Antifa, which President Trump said will be designated a terrorist organization.

Antifa members use physical violence to intimidate conservatives and Trump supporters. They have assaulted innocent bystanders and engaged in large-scale property destruction as a means to push their far-left, anarchist agenda.

Hollywood figures including Patton Oswalt, George Takei, Alex Winter, and House of Cards creator Beau Willimon have all publicly defended Antifa in recent days.

