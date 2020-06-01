https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500203-trump-asserts-his-power-over-republicans

President TrumpDonald John TrumpDonald Trump and Joe Biden create different narratives for the election The hollowing out of the CDC Poll: Biden widens lead over Trump to 10 points MORE is strengthening his grip on the Republican Party as they head into the heat of an election season that Democrats want to make a referendum on Trump and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Trump flexed his muscle on Capitol Hill last week by scuttling bipartisan legislation to extend the intelligence surveillance powers that had passed the Senate easily and was expected to pass the House.

Once Trump threatened on Wednesday to veto the measure, Republican support in the lower chamber fell away quickly, forcing Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Sunday shows preview: Leaders weigh in as country erupts in protest over George Floyd death 5 things to know about US-China tensions over Hong Kong Pelosi calls Trump’s decision to withdraw US from WHO ‘an act of extraordinary senselessness’ MORE (D-Calif.) to pull the bill from the schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president sent a warning a week ago that disloyalty will be punished by scorching former Sen. Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsThe Department of Justice should step aside in the George Floyd case The Memo: Trump tweets cross into new territory Sessions goes after Tuberville’s coaching record in challenging him to debate MORE (R-Ala.) on Twitter. Sessions is running to win back an Alabama Senate seat.

Trump lambasted Sessions, his former attorney general, for recusing himself from the investigation into alleged collusion between Trump advisers and Russia. The president also gave Session’s primary opponent, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, a ringing endorsement.

“He’s gotten increasingly bold in asserting his will in the Republican Party,” said Vin Weber, a GOP strategist. “He doesn’t seem reserved about exercising influence. There’s just no question the party is dominated by the president and his supporters and his backers and his organization.”

Trump is facing huge challenges in his presidency, from the coronavirus and an economic crisis to the violence that broke out in cities across the country over the weekend sparked by the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd.

Trump’s bellicose tweets about looting leading to shooting has earned criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike, showing once again that GOP lawmakers will break with the president when they think he goes too far.

“Those are not constructive tweets, without any question,” Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottGOP Sen. Tim Scott calls for the arrest of other officers involved in Floyd death Sunday shows preview: Leaders weigh in as country erupts in protest over George Floyd death Mississippi mayor defends officers in George Floyd’s death: ‘If you can talk, you can breathe’ MORE (R-S.C.) said Sunday during an appearing on Fox News Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet overall, Republicans are reluctant to break with the president and are in many ways taking their cues from him.

“It’s not a Washington phenomenon, it’s a grassroots phenomenon,” Weber said. “His support is out in the countryside, in the Republican Party, and I think if not for that there would be at least some brake on the president’s actions in Washington. But there’s not because [lawmakers] go back home and find the party wants to back the president almost without restraint.”

“I think that’s going to be become more the case, not less the case as we go forward,” he added.

Another sign of Trump’s imprint are the investigations moving forward in the Senate, where the Judiciary Committee and the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee are now probing the origins of the FBI investigation of Trump’s 2016 campaign, Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and the prosecution of former Trump National Security adviser Michael Flynn.

These are all subjects that many Senate Republicans had shown little appetite to delve into, but they are now moving forward in large part due to Trump.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSchumer to GOP: Cancel ‘conspiracy hearings’ on origins of Russia probe Graham announces hearing on police use of force after George Floyd killing In a new cold war with China, America may need to befriend Russia MORE (R-S.C.) announced on May 18 that his committee would vote in June on authorizing a subpoena covering an array of former Obama administration officials, including former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyFlynn urged Russian diplomat to have ‘reciprocal’ response to Obama sanctions, new transcripts show Comey, Rice, Clapper among GOP senator’s targets for subpoenas amid Obama-era probe GOP chairman to seek subpoena power in investigation of Russia probe, ‘unmasking’ requests MORE, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper James Robert ClapperComey, Rice, Clapper among GOP senator’s targets for subpoenas amid Obama-era probe GOP chairman to seek subpoena power in investigation of Russia probe, ‘unmasking’ requests Overnight Defense: Pentagon watchdog sidelined by Trump resigns | Plan would reportedly bring troops in Afghanistan back by Election Day | Third service member dies from COVID-19 MORE and former CIA Director John Brennan John Owen BrennanComey, Rice, Clapper among GOP senator’s targets for subpoenas amid Obama-era probe Susan Rice calls for Flynn-Kislyak transcripts to be released Trump cites ‘Obamagate’ in urging GOP to get ‘tough’ on Democrats MORE.

Graham made his announcement days after Trump tweeted that Congress should call on former President Obama to testify “about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA,” referring to the FBI’s investigation of his 2016 campaign. The president singled out Graham, tweeting “Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!”

Graham, who is up for reelection this year, has declined to ask the former president to testify, but he’s moved forward aggressively with the probe.

Weber said the unsuccessful effort by Democrats to remove Trump from office after impeaching him only solidified the president’s support among Republicans.

“The whole effort to impeach the president by the Democrats has strengthened him in his ability to go to his own base and say, ‘My detractors have been lying to you and the country the last three years,’” he said.

Trump’s approval rating in the Gallup tracking poll hit the highest point of his presidency, 49 percent, during the Senate impeachment trial in January. It has since hit 49 percent in four subsequent Gallup polls.

“Trump’s approval numbers within the party are through the roof and have been through the roof since we’ve tracked him,” said Chip Saltsman, a Republican strategist.

“Trump actually does stuff as the titular head of the party, not just show up on the convention stage,” he added. “He’s not afraid to get involved in primaries for his friends or be against people he doesn’t like and that what we’ve really seen as different than most.

“Most of the Republican presidents we’ve seen would be hesitant to get in and support the people that supported them earlier,” Saltsman added.

Trump will, he said, and he’ll put his “name and endorsement and money and Twitter followers” behind those he wants to help.

Saltsman pointed to the role Trump played in helping Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantis Sunday shows preview: Leaders weigh in as country erupts in protest over George Floyd death The battle of two Cubas Disney World plans to reopen in July MORE and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp win competitive primaries and then general elections in 2018.

DeSantis was trailing his Republican opponent, former Rep. Adam Putnam, by double digits in the polls until Trump endorsed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other side of the coin, Trump’s public attacks on past critics such as former Sens. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane Flake‘Never Trump’ Republicans: Fringe, or force to be reckoned with? The Memo: Can the Never Trumpers succeed? Former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake says he will not vote for Trump MORE (R-Ariz.) and Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerRomney is only GOP senator not on new White House coronavirus task force McConnell, Romney vie for influence over Trump’s trial RNC says ex-Trump ambassador nominee’s efforts ‘to link future contributions to an official action’ were ‘inappropriate’ MORE (R-Tenn.) drove down their popularity among Republican voters and they both eventually retired from Congress.

Trump’s job approval rating among Republicans stood at 92 percent in the last Gallup tracking poll conducted from May 1 to May 13. It has bounced between 91 percent and 94 percent since mid-January, according to Gallup.

The president has asserted his power over fellow Republicans from the macro to the micro level.

His nominee to serve as director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe John Lee RatcliffeFlynn urged Russian diplomat to have ‘reciprocal’ response to Obama sanctions, new transcripts show READ: Newly declassified transcripts of Flynn calls with Russia ambassador Intel chief Ratcliffe declassifies transcripts of Flynn calls MORE, withdrew his name from consideration for the job in August of 2019 amid tepid support from Republicans and charges that he had exaggerated his national security credentials.

When Trump nominated Ratcliffe a second time for the nation’s top intelligence job, Republican lawmakers such as Graham, then Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrFISA ‘reform’: Groundhog Day edition Rubio: Coronavirus conspiracy theories could be used in foreign election misinformation campaigns Justice Department closing stock investigations into Loeffler, Inhofe, Feinstein MORE (R-N.C.) and Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioSchumer to GOP: Cancel ‘conspiracy hearings’ on origins of Russia probe Trump administration designates B of PPP funds for community lenders The Memo: Trump’s Scarborough tweets unsettle his allies MORE (R-Fla.) expressed stronger support for him, leaving observers baffled as to what had changed.

“I’m anxious to talk to my Republican colleagues who expressed serious concerns about him prior. I don’t know what in his background or his résumé puffing has gone away,” said Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerExpanding tax credit for businesses retaining workers gains bipartisan support Senate Democrats pump brakes on new stimulus checks Trump signs order targeting social media firms’ legal protections MORE (D-Va.), vice chairman of the Intelligence Committee, who has had a good working relationship with Republicans on his panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate voted to confirm Ratcliffe May 21 on a party-line vote.

Despite many signs that Trump is strengthening his grip on the party, there’s evidence that a sizable minority of Republicans continue to have doubts about his leadership style.

An analysis of polling by FiveThirtyEight, a website that tracks and analyzes data, found that on average 82 percent of Republicans approve of the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The data is more worrisome for Republican lawmakers in swing states as polling averages show that only 38.5 percent of independents approve of Trump’s response to COVID-19.

Yet Trump has received little to no criticism from Republicans in Congress as he has moved to oust watchdogs within his administration who have pointed out or threatened to point out mistakes.

The president has moved to remove four inspectors general within the last several months, including Christi Grimm, the inspector general of Health and Human Services after her office published a report on hospitals around the nation facing a critical supply of testing and personal protective equipment during the pandemic.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyDemocrats broaden probe into firing of State Department watchdog Coronavirus and America’s economic miracle Former Romney strategist joins anti-Trump Lincoln Project MORE (Utah), one of the president’s few outspoken Republican critics in Congress, said Trump’s personnel moves had “the potential of sending a chilling message.”

After Trump announced his decision to fire State Department inspector general Steve Linick on May 15, a Friday, Senate Republicans said they wanted a detailed explanation from the president of his reasons.

But when Trump met with GOP senators for lunch a few days later on May 19 he dominated much of the discussion, and the subject of Linick’s firing didn’t come up.

Trump urged Senate Republicans at the time to “get tough” with Democrats and stay unified over the summer and into the fall campaign season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

