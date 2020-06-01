https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-breaks-silence-slams-bidens-staff-for-working-to-get-the-anarchists-out-of-jail

After going notably quiet for several hours after a series of riot-themed posts slamming the mainstream media for “doing everything within their power to foment hatred and anarchy,” calling for “law and order,” and declaring that the U.S. will be designating Antifa a terrorist organization, President Trump blasted out more tweets Monday morning picking up where he left off and condemning presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s staff for donating money to help bail out “anarchists.”

In a tweet citing Newt Gingrich and “Fox & Friends,” Trump tweeted the quote: “‘These were the people that trashed Seattle years ago. Who’s paying for these people. I was appalled that 13 of Joe Biden’s staff were donating money to bail people out in Minneapolis. They should have stayed in jail until this is over (and beyond).’”

“Sleep Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more,” Trump wrote in a follow-up tweet (posts below). “Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe. They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus!”

Before the Gingrich quote, Trump posted another quote from “Fox & Friends,” this time attributed to co-host Brian Kilmeade saying the group behind some of the protests appear to be Antifa and noting that white supremacists groups do not appear to be involved. “‘I don’t see any indication that there were any white supremest groups mixing in. This is an ANTIFA Organization. It seems that the first time we saw it in a major way was Occupy Wall Street. It’s the same mindset,’” Trump tweeted citing Kilmeade. “TRUE!” Trump added.

As reported by Reuters on Saturday, at least 13 members of Biden’s staff have touted online that they have donated money to a group that is paying bail fees in Minneapolis for those arrested amid the ongoing protests and riots.

“At least 13 Biden campaign staff members posted on Twitter on Friday and Saturday that they made donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which opposes the practice of cash bail, or making people pay to avoid pre-trial imprisonment,” Reuters reported. “The group uses donations to pay bail fees in Minneapolis.”

In a statement to Reuters, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said Biden opposes the cash bail system as a “modern day debtors prison.”

“But the campaign declined to answer questions on whether the donations were coordinated within the campaign, underscoring the politically thorny nature of the sometimes violent protests,” Reuters notes.

Riots continued to spread across the country over the weekend. The situation got so tense at the White House Friday evening that Secret Service reportedly rushed President Trump into a bunker for nearly an hour.

Late Sunday, violence erupted again near the White House reportedly resulting in the injury of dozens of Secret Service agents. Rioters also reportedly vandalized multiple historic sites, including St. John’s Episcopal Church and the Lincoln Memorial, erected to honor the president who ended slavery.

Related: Justin Timberlake: I’ll Help Pay Bail For Arrested Protesters. Ted Cruz Suggests Better Use Of His Money

“I don’t see any indication that there were any white supremest groups mixing in. This is an ANTIFA Organization. It seems that the first time we saw it in a major way was Occupy Wall Street. It’s the same mindset.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends TRUE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

“These were the people that trashed Seattle years ago. Who’s paying for these people. I was appalled that 13 of Joe Biden’s staff were donating money to bail people out in Minneapolis. They should have stayed in jail until this is over (and beyond).” @newtgingrich @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

Sleepy Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more. Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe. They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

