https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/trump-calls-weak-governors-riots-says-dominate-protesters-arrest-people-put-jail-ten-years/

President Trump lit into governors in a conference call Monday morning about the riots. A tape of the call was leaked to CBS News while other news outlets are reporting from other leakers on the call.

Minnesota, May 29, screen image.

CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe reported on the leaked recording:

“JUST IN: President Trump unloads on the nation’s governors on a call, calls on them to step up enforcement: “You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate.”

“MORE: Trump tells governors later: “You’re making a mistake because you’re making yourselves look like fools. And some have done a great job. But a lot of you, it’s not – it’s not a great day for our country.”

“TRUMP ADDS: “You know when other countries watch this, they’re watching this, the next day wow, they’re really a push over. And we can’t be a push over. And we have all the resources – it’s not like we don’t have the resources. So, I don’t know what you’re doing.”

JUST IN: President Trump unloads on the nation’s governors on a call, calls on them to step up enforcement: “You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate.” — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) June 1, 2020

TRUMP ADDS: “You know when other countries watch this, they’re watching this, the next day wow, they’re really a push over. And we can’t be a push over. And we have all the resources – it’s not like we don’t have the resources. So, I don’t know what you’re doing.” — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) June 1, 2020

Robert Costa, Washington Post: “I’m in touch with someone who’s on the governors’ call with President Trump right now. They and others listening in are alarmed. The president is urging governors to take back the streets, not be “weak,” and use force as the nation faces growing racial unrest.”

I’m in touch with someone who’s on the governors’ call with President Trump right now. They and others listening in are alarmed. The president is urging governors to take back the streets, not be “weak,” and use force as the nation faces growing racial unrest. — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 1, 2020

“More: President Trump just berated governors and mayors for how they are handling the protests, calling them “fools,” per person on the call.”

“Aides to governors say the president continues to talk. One describes it as a “rant.” Says he keeps talking about the need to “dominate” the protests.”

“President Trump is now encouraging the nation’s governors, repeatedly, to use the military to deal with protests, per a person on the call. Moments ago.”

Aides to governors say the president continues to talk. One describes it as a “rant.” Says he keeps talking about the need to “dominate” the protests. — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 1, 2020

President Trump is now encouraging the nation’s governors, repeatedly, to use the military to deal with protests, per a person on the call. Moments ago. — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 1, 2020

The post Trump Calls Out “Weak” Governors on Riots: Says You Have to Dominate Protesters, Arrest People, Put Them In Jail for Ten Years appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

