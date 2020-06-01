https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-deploying-heavily-armed-soldiers-to-district-of-columbia-vows-to-crush-riots-nationwide_3373038.html

President Trump announced on Monday afternoon that he is deploying military personnel along with other federal assets to stop violent riots in Washington, D.C.

“As we speak I am dispatching thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalizing, assaults, and wanton destruction of property,” he announced during a press conference.

Trump said what happened in the nation’s capital on Sunday night was a “disgrace.”

The president also affirmed that he had strongly recommended that governors deploy the national guard in sufficient number and dominate the street.

“Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled,” he said. “If a city or a state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”

Following his national address, Trump visited St. John’s Episcopal Church located across the street from the White House, known as “The Church of the Presidents,” which suffered damage from a deliberately lit fire on Sunday night.

“We have the greatest country in the world,” Trump declared during the visit. “We’re going to keep it safe.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said earlier the day that the White House is establishing a central command center to coordinate with states in response to the mounting violence in the wake of the protests.

Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and Attorney General William Barr will participate in the plan.

“There will be additional federal assets deployed across the nation. There will be a central command center in conjunction with the state and local governments that will include Gen. Milley, Secretary Esper, and AG Barr,” McEnany said.

File frame from video provided by Darnella Frazier, a Minneapolis officer kneels on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed man who was pleading that he could not breathe, in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. (Darnella Frazier via AP, File)

The death of George Floyd, a black man who died earlier this week while in the custody of Minneapolis police, has caused national uproar. But the initially peaceful protests, expressing grief and anger over police brutality, have in many cases been marred by looting, violence, and arson.

Protests continued on May 30 in dozens of cities around the nation, including Minneapolis, Washington, New York, Atlanta, Detroit, and Louisville, with occasional looting, arson, and vandalizing.

Fires burned near the White House, stores were looted in Southern California, and disturbing footage of violent acts flooded social media, including of a mob beating an elderly female shop owner in Rochester, New York.

Shattered window and door glass is scattered on the floor inside Mervis Diamond Importers in Washington on June 1, 2020, after a night of protests over the death of George Floyd. (Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo)

D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday night that they were responding to “multiple fires intentionally set” around the city, including one reported at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

According to a count compiled by The Associated Press, at least 4,400 people have been arrested nationwide.

A widely circulated video showed Floyd lying down and handcuffed as a white police officer was seen kneeling on the man’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The footage showed Floyd telling officers that he “can’t breathe” before his body went motionless.

According to a Minneapolis Fire Department report (pdf), Floyd was unresponsive and “pulseless” when he was being transported into an ambulance by paramedics from the site of his arrest to the hospital.

The police officer who was seen kneeling on the man’s neck, Derek Chauvin, was fired on May 25, along with three other officers. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on May 29.

On Monday, a medical examiner classified George Floyd’s death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and suppressed his neck.

“Decedent experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s),” the report read. Under “other significant conditions” it said Floyd suffered from heart disease and hypertension, and listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.

The Associated Press and Epoch Times reporter Tom Ozimek contributed to the report.

