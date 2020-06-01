https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/trump-taken-underground-bunker-rioters-set-fires-outside-white-house/

The rioting hoards have once again descended upon the white house, setting fires around the area.

This is reminiscent of a military coup that you’d see taking place in a third world country.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Minnesota Governor’s Daughter Hope Walz Was Tweeting Out Intel to Violent Looters and Rioters Just Like Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Isra Hirsi

Police deploy tear gas against rioters involved in arsons across #WashingtonDC, one of which targeted St. John’s Churchhttps://t.co/adRj8RFlL2 pic.twitter.com/StGdBOr3WC — RT (@RT_com) June 1, 2020

Riots in Washington DC : This is the scene near the White Housepic.twitter.com/2OKGrZmHGP — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) June 1, 2020

FBI agents are assisting the D.C. police and the national guard:

Corrijo: No es el Ejército, es el FBI. En este video se aprecia bien la inscripción en la mochila de uno de los agentes. #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/7MuI1KOZ4R — Bricio Segovia (@briciosegovia) June 1, 2020

The Washington Times reports “The entire Washington, D.C., National Guard – roughly 1,700 soldiers – is being called in to help with the response to protests outside the White House and elsewhere in the nation’s capital, according to two Defense Department officials.”

Fox News reports that FIFTY Secret Service agents have been injured, and they are fearing possible car bombs in the area.

Many outlets are reporting that President Trump has been taken to the underground bunker, leaked by someone in the administration. PBS reports:

Secret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump to a White House bunker on Friday night as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion, some of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades. Trump spent nearly an hour in the bunker, which was designed for use in emergencies like terrorist attacks, according to a Republican close to the White House who was not authorized to publicly discuss private matters and spoke on condition of anonymity. The account was confirmed by an administration official who also on condition of anonymity. The abrupt decision by the agents underscored the rattled mood inside the White House, where the chants from protesters in Lafayette Park could be heard all weekend and Secret Service agents and law enforcement officers struggled to contain the crowds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

