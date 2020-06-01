https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500583-trump-visits-historic-dc-church-after-protesters-cleared-with-tear

President TrumpDonald John TrumpFauci says his meetings with Trump have ‘dramatically decreased’ McEnany criticizes DC mayor for not imposing earlier curfew amid protests Stopping Israel’s annexation is a US national security interest MORE walked on foot to visit the historic St. John’s Church near the White House after protesters were forcefully removed from Lafayette Park by law enforcement officers who fired tear gas into the crowd.

Trump visited the church after vowing in a Rose Garden address to mobilize the military to help quell protests across the country that broke out following the death of George Floyd.

Trump posed for photos in front of the church, which was set fire Sunday evening as violent protests raged in Washington, D.C., around the White House. Trump held up a Bible while posing for pictures with aides including Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrIt wasn’t just religious liberty that Chief Justice Roberts strangled The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US Trump says he will designate antifa a terrorist organization MORE, chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump to return to Florida for rescheduled SpaceX launch Pence names new press secretary House leaders take vote-counting operations online MORE and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“Greatest country in the world,” the president told reporters, adding that his administration was going to keep it “safe.”

Trump during the hastily announced address Monday evening said he would mobilize “all available resources, civilian and military” in order to crack down on protests that have popped up nationwide over the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in police custody one week ago after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Trump threatened to dispatch troops to states and cities if local leaders do not sufficiently crack down on the demonstrations.

Some of the protests have been peaceful, but they have given way to unruly demonstrations in D.C., Minneapolis and other cities, leading to clashes with law enforcement and destruction of property.

Historic D.C. monuments were vandalized, and windows of business establishments around the White House were shattered. Trump has accused anarchists, looters, antifa and other “radical left-wing groups” of causing the destruction.

Trump said he would deploy military forces to D.C. in order to enforce the city’s 7 p.m. curfew, which went into effect shortly before the president visited the church Monday. He said at the end of his speech that he was going to pay respects “to a very, very special place,” before walking to St. John’s.

Trump walked back through the White House gates accompanies by U.S. Secret Service personnel shortly before 7:30 p.m.

National Guard troops assembled in the nation’s capital shortly before Trump delivered his remarks. The president said he was deploying “thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults and the wanton destruction of property” in the District.

