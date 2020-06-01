https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/matt-gaetz-twitter-antifa/2020/06/01/id/970057

Twitter on Monday restricted a tweet by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., saying it violated its policy against “glorifying violence.”

The move comes after the social media giant took action against President Donald Trump last week by adding “fact checks” to some of his tweets against mail-in voting.

Gaetz, a staunch supporter of the president, tweeted Monday his support of Trump declaring the far-left group antifa a “terrorist organization” over the weekend. Trump has blamed antifa for the violence that has taken over many of the protests against the police killing of George Floyd.

“Now that we clearly see antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?” Gaetz wrote in the now-restricted tweet.

The Verge reported that the message was retweeted more than 12,000 times before Twitter took action. The tweet now cannot be seen on Gaetz’s timeline, and has been replaced with a message reading, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Users can click on “View” to read the tweet, but it can no longer be liked, replied to or retweeted.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., asked Twitter to completely remove Gaetz’s tweet.

“Take the Gaetz tweet down right now @twitter. RIGHT NOW. The survivors of mass shootings are lighting up my phone. They are scared to death this will inspire someone to start shooting into a crowd tonight. They are right,” he wrote.

Gaetz responded by tweeting, “You know what incites violence? Weakness.”

He also retweeted Colin Kaepernick saying “When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back!” and said to Twitter: “See you in the Judiciary Committee.”

