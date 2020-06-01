http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/QdSLVgIN-o0/

As Black Lives Matter protests spread across the country one week after a white police officer allegedly murdered a black man, George Floyd, it’s becoming clear that attacks by police on journalists are becoming a widespread pattern, not one-off incidents. While violence against press-credentialed reporters covering the protests may still be dwarfed by violence against the American citizens who are protesting, incidents are piling up — and are getting more attention in part because the journalists being attacked include those from large mainstream news organizations.

A number of efforts are underway to try to track the attacks on journalists, which are often first documented on Twitter. Bellingcat senior investigator Nick Waters had documented 100 incidents by 12:50 PM ET on Monday. A story on Bellingcat’s site, “U.S. Law Enforcement Are Deliberately Targeting Journalists During George Floyd Protests” — had provided more insight into some of the incidents.

Although in some incidents it is possible the journalists were hit or affected accidentally, in the majority of the cases we have recorded the journalists are clearly identifiable as press, and it is clear that they are being deliberately targeted. This pattern of violence against journalists is replicated in several cities, but appears most intense in Minneapolis.

The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker was listing 14 protest-related incidents as of Monday morning, including physical attacks, arrests, and equipment damage, and said it was investigating more than 100.

This post is being updated regularly.

