http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/QdSLVgIN-o0/

As Black Lives Matter protests spread across the country one week after a white police officer allegedly murdered a black man, George Floyd, it’s becoming clear that attacks by police on journalists are becoming a widespread pattern, not one-off incidents. While violence against press-credentialed reporters covering the protests may still be dwarfed by violence against the American citizens who are protesting, incidents are piling up — and are getting more attention in part because the journalists being attacked include those from large mainstream news organizations.

Police forces have regularly attacked and arrested journalists at protests in this country. But often it has been unfamous journalists from non-corporate outlets, so no one paid attention to it. Now, the police are deliberately & consistently attacking corporate journalists too. — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) May 31, 2020

I’ve never seen so many incidents with police and reporters simultaneously in different cities. Tension between cops and reporters is nothing new. Aggression on reporters in multiple locations nationally at same time is something different. https://t.co/SA5s1Wy3DP — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2020

I researched countless protests for my first book. I’ve written about many since. I think it’s safe to say that we’ve never seen the widespread, deliberate targeting of journalists by police that we’ve seen over the last few days. Something has changed. — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) June 1, 2020

I’ll continue to track and file FOIA requests for journalists arrested in Minneapolis. I filed requests for the CNN crew this morning. If you hear about something new, please let me know. — Runa Sandvik (@runasand) May 29, 2020

A number of efforts are underway to try to track the attacks on journalists, which are often first documented on Twitter. Bellingcat senior investigator Nick Waters had documented 100 incidents by 12:50 PM ET on Monday. A story on Bellingcat’s site, “U.S. Law Enforcement Are Deliberately Targeting Journalists During George Floyd Protests” — had provided more insight into some of the incidents.

Although in some incidents it is possible the journalists were hit or affected accidentally, in the majority of the cases we have recorded the journalists are clearly identifiable as press, and it is clear that they are being deliberately targeted. This pattern of violence against journalists is replicated in several cities, but appears most intense in Minneapolis.

We’ve hit 100 incidents where journalists experienced violence from the police during the #GeorgeFloyd protests. When I started this thread, I thought there would maybe be 7 or 8 examples. Instead what I have seen is a serious disregard for the free press by law enforcement. https://t.co/wBgYhVHmad — Nick Waters (@N_Waters89) June 1, 2020

The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker was listing 14 protest-related incidents as of Monday morning, including physical attacks, arrests, and equipment damage, and said it was investigating more than 100.

More numbers from our tracking. From May 28-31: —At least 19 reporters arrested. —At least 36 journalists have reported being shot at by police with projectiles such as rubber bullets. 50% just in Minnesota. —At least 76 reported assaults (physical and shot at). 80% by police. — U.S. Press Freedom Tracker (@uspresstracker) June 1, 2020

If you’re a journalist who’s been arrested, gassed, or shot — get in touch with us at the @USPressTracker so we can document your case. Our team is investigating literally dozens of press freedom violations across the country as we speak. https://t.co/nJcVsWAqLQ — Freedom of the Press (@FreedomofPress) May 31, 2020

For @CJR‘s newsletter today, I round up as many examples as I could find of the police abusing journalists this w/e (I definitely missed a lot) and tried to set them in broader context—of history, and of journalists being people first. /1https://t.co/4yqrQx9jwS — Jon Allsop (@Jon_Allsop) June 1, 2020

This is the thing, to me, that feels different. This is the action where the police are crossing a line in terms of press freedom that they hadn’t routinely cross before at 2014-2019 protests. Your “new” and “increasing” narratives are now accurate https://t.co/MNq3sCrvvl — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) June 1, 2020

This post is being updated regularly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

