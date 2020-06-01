https://www.theblaze.com/news/ufc-champ-jon-jones-confronts-rioters-in-new-mexico-is-this-s-even-about-george-floyd-anymore

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones confronted some people with spray cans who apparently had intentions of vandalism during protests in New Mexico, Fox News reported.

In a video posted to Jones’ Instagram account, the fighter takes spray cans from two masked men as they try to claim they aren’t doing anything, and one of them says “This ain’t the way, bro.”

Jones expressed his anger over the situation in an Instagram caption.

“Is this s*** even about George Floyd anymore?!?” Jones wrote. “Why the f*** are you punk ass teenagers destroying our cities!?? As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for your city (505), protect your s***. All you old heads need to speak up, call your young family members and tell them to come home tonight.”

Content warning: strong language

It’s unclear whether or not the men recognized Jones, but it’s likely fortunate for them that the altercation didn’t get physical. Jones is 6-foot-4 and more than 200 pounds, and a two-time light-heavyweight UFC champion. With a 26-1 record, he’s considered one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time.

Jones’ confrontation comes around the same time that NBA player J.R. Smith was seen on video beating down a rioter who smashed the window of his car.

Smith posted a video later explaining that “One of these motherf***ing white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f***ing window in my truck.”

With police officers in some cities choosing not to engage rioters with force during these demonstrations, there are numerous examples of citizens taking matters into their own hands, like the business owner who pulled up to his business, pulled a shotgun out of his car, and began shooting at some potential looters.

