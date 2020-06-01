https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/university-alabama-professor-guggenheim-fellow-posts-instructions-twitter-topple-national-monuments/

University of Alabama at Birmingham professor and Guggenheim Fellow Sarah Parcak was so moved by the rioters and looters this past weekend that she posted instructions on how to topple government monuments.

Sarah Parcak was a guest on the Colbert Late Show.

Parcak posted instructions this past weekend on how to rip down and destroy government monuments.

She felt this was her civic duty.

Of course, Twitter did not flag her tweets.

