https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/update-university-alabama-weighs-radical-professor-guggenheim-fellow-posted-instructions-twitter-topple-government-monuments/

University of Alabama at Birmingham professor and Guggenheim Fellow Sarah Parcak was so moved by the rioters and looters this past weekend that she posted instructions on how to topple government monuments.

Sarah Parcak was a guest on the Colbert Late Show.

Parcak posted instructions this past weekend on how to rip down and destroy government monuments.

She felt this was her civic duty.

TRENDING: PURE EVIL: Police Chief Breaks Down After Describing How Richmond Leftist Rioters Torched Home with Children inside Then Blocked Fire Department (VIDEO)

Of course, Twitter did not flag her tweets.

On Monday afternoon the Office of the President at The University of Alabama responded to Professor Parcak’s violent social media postings.

The Office of the President says they will refuse to act against this hateful, radical professor.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has released the following statement –

“These are not the opinions of the university. Our 45,000+ students, faculty and staff often use social media to express thoughts that do not necessarily reflect the voice of the university. If a public comment by a member of the campus community needs to be addressed by Student Affairs or Human Resources, it would be. However, personnel and student conduct matters are addressed privately between the individual and the institution.”

That was a shameful response.

They have a professor who is openly promoting violence and they refuse to act.

Disgraceful.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

