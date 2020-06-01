http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cl1vtjJV7W0/

A New York state trooper and Buffalo police officer were hit Monday evening by a vehicle that rammed through a line of law enforcement at a protest over the death of George Floyd, police confirm.

BREAKING: A trooper and an officer were hit by a car that blew through a line of officers at the protest on Bailey Avenue according to PBA President John Evans. They were taken to ECMC. Stay with @SPECNewsBuffalo for updates. #Buffalo pic.twitter.com/odQygo09lH — Stephen Marth (@StephenMarth) June 2, 2020

GRAPHIC WARNING: another angle https://t.co/gLuRDmoluM — Stephen Marth (@StephenMarth) June 2, 2020

The trooper and officer are reportedly in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center and the suspected driver and passengers appear to be in custody, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Our thoughts go out to the officers, both of whom were taken to @ECMCBuffalo and are allegedly in stable condition. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 2, 2020

Police have asked people to avoid the area at this time.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.

