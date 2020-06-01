https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/video-omaha-bar-owner-shoots-protester-assaulting-wont-face-charges-leftists-vow-burn-bar/

A bar owner shot a protester on Saturday night after the mob came for him and his business. The incident was caught on video. You can hear the person taking the video warning the people to stay back, shouting “This n**** got a gun!… It’s not worth it, n****!” as the mob encroached on a backpedaling Jake Gardner, owner of The Hive bar in Omaha, Nebraska. The mob starts to tackle Gardner to the ground, and shots start to ring out.

22-year-old James Scurlock was shot and killed.

VIDEO:

Gardner will not be facing charges, as the Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced on Monday, proclaiming Gardner’s actions to be in self defense.

The Omaha World Herald reports:

Y’all I’m fucking LIVIDDDD!! Jake Gardner is getting away with MURDER.! I can’t deal with not being able to do a single thing. Fuck the county attorney, FUCK this bullshit ass system we have!!!!! #JusticeForJamesScurlock pic.twitter.com/UgA9UMr5Uq — shelby (@smb_1169) June 1, 2020

#JusticeForJamesScurlock I SAW HIM DIE RIGHT INFRONT OF MY EYES! JAKE GARDNER CAN ROT KARMA IS COMING FOR YOU POS. KARMA IS COMING FOR ALL OF YOU pic.twitter.com/2LKr4Uxcek — Alayna Melendez (@MelendezAlayna) May 31, 2020

They even make the claims that Scurlock was somehow the good guy in all this, saying that he was trying to forcibly take Gardner’s gun away:

This man, Jake Gardner, fired his gun, with an expired gun license, into a crowd of protestors yelling n****r lover, and shot James Scurlock who tried to disarm him,,,,,,y’all already know he hasn’t been arrested. #JusticeForJamesScurlock pic.twitter.com/In0RT8kE7y — Adyanna (@okayady) June 1, 2020

And of course they have to peddle a narrative that Gardner was some sort of white supremacist, despite there being no evidence to support such assertions:

James Scurlock was murdered this weekend during a protest by a WHITE SUPREMACIST and they just announced that there won’t be any charges against Jake Gardner. Please take a second to call these numbers and demand #JusticeForJamesScurlock !!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/potIXzHcrw — Jo (@leahyjordyn) June 1, 2020

The murderer of #JamesScurlock is a man named Jake Gardner, owner of The Hive on 1207 Harney St in Omaha NE. He is a known white-supremacist. He taunted the protesters and waved guns in their faces. #JusticeForJamesScurlock — peach (@alfoxley) June 1, 2020

Now they’re threatening to burn the place down:

I swear to god, I’m going to lose my shit. Omaha better be rioting. The Hive and The Gatsby better burn to the fucking ground. #JusticeForJamesScurlock — Peaches & Screams (@LilyMichellee) June 1, 2020

And here’s a screencap of that tweet for when it gets deleted:

Maybe don’t try to rush and assault someone on the street whom you know has a gun.

Turns out Gardner was a volunteer on Trump’s campaign!

