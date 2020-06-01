Amid the media-fueled, Democrat-endorsed chaos currently gripping our cities, much effort has been made to both justify and romanticize the violent rioters and the destruction they’ve wrought. But despite these pathetic rationalizations, the rioters are not aggrieved citizens “deeply hurting” and “in pain” and engaging in serial arson and random assaults as a coping mechanism for the trauma they’ve suffered or as a desperate plea for peace and justice. On the contrary, they are criminals and nihilists setting stuff on fire because it’s fun, and stealing shoes and booze for the rather simple reason that they want shoes and booze.

How do I know this? Well, for one thing, I have seen the footage. They smile and laugh with glee as they commit these atrocities. These are not the faces of the aggrieved. They are the faces of bullies who delight in the suffering of strangers. The point isn’t the pain these crooks are in. It’s the pain they enjoy inflicting on others.