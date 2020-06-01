https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500567-watch-live-president-trump-delivers-remarks-about-george-floyd

President TrumpDonald John TrumpFauci says his meetings with Trump have ‘dramatically decreased’ McEnany criticizes DC mayor for not imposing earlier curfew amid protests Stopping Israel’s annexation is a US national security interest MORE is set to deliver remarks Monday evening on the federal response to protests that have raged across the country for the past week.

Demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis police custody have spread from the site of Floyd’s death to New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami and outside the White House in Washington, D.C.

While Trump spoke about Floyd’s death on Saturday, he was conspicuously silent as demonstrations continued Sunday.

The president is scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m. ET.

