https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/watch-resurfaced-joe-biden-speech-shows-urging-chinese-communist-party-increase-influence-united-states/

A resurfaced video from 2011 shows then-Vice President Joe Biden praising the Chinese Communist Party during a speech he made at a university in Chengdu, China.

In the speech, Biden encourages the Chinese Communist Party to increase its influence in the United States.

WATCH:

[embedded content]