A reporter for Reuters was attacked on the streets of Washington, D.C., by violent rioters on Monday night for simply doing his job.

The rioters asked Jonathan Landay what he was doing in the area and when he responded that he was there to tell their story they came at him and attacked him.

Voice of America (VOA) journalist Ani Chkhikvadze captured the video while covering the protests and posted it to Twitter.

“Group of people at #DCprotests attacked #Reuters journalist @JonathanLanday,” Chkhikvadze said. “I accidentally caught it on camera – while covering the protests. According to him he was asked why he was there, he replied ‘I am here to tell you story’ / which is when he was attacked.”

WATCH:

Group of people at #DCprotests attacked #Reuters journalist @JonathanLanday. I accidentally caught it on camera – while covering the protests. According to him he was asked why he was there, he replied “I am here to tell you story” / which is when he was attacked. @VOANews pic.twitter.com/EWZtqGcjGQ — Ani Chkhikvadze (@achkhikvadze) June 2, 2020

