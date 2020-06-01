https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-white-protesters-kneel-before-black-protesters-ask-for-forgiveness-black-protesters-respond-by-joining-them-in-prayer

During a protest over the death of George Floyd, dozens of white protesters knelt before a group of African American protesters and asked for forgiveness from past sins of white people, which the leader described as “years and years of racism, of systematic racism.” In response, the black protesters knelt with their white counterparts and joined them in prayer.

“A powerful show of unity and support,” the Twitter user who posted the video wrote. “The white community kneeling down in front of the black community to ask for forgiveness after years of racism.”

“The black community followed that up by kneeling down as well and they all eventually joined in prayer,” he added.

As the white people are on their knees and bowing their heads, one white male at the front of the group praises God and asks “our black brothers and sisters” for “forgiveness” from “years and years of racism, of systematic racism.”

“We’re not shaming anybody, we’re just humbling ourselves before You,” the man says. “You brought the thunder and rain today, God, because Satan takes the ‘L’ today. Father, in Jesus’ name you get the victory.”

“Father, we ask for forgiveness from our black brothers and sisters for years and years of racism, of systematic racism,” he adds.

In a “response” video, the black activists join the white activists on their knees.

“You are the God of reconciliation,” one black male at the front of the group says. “Not only do we receive their repentance, but, God, we repent as the black community, for holding unforgiveness, for acting out of anger, for, Father God, failing our own community, at times.”

Protests began popping up across the nation on Tuesday over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer had his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for over eight minutes during an arrest, as shown in viral video footage.

“An eight-minute clip filmed by a person on the street shows Floyd telling police he can’t breathe and begging the cop on top of him to stop before he falls unconscious,” The Daily Wire reported Tuesday. “Officer Derek Chauvin was identified as the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck outside Cup Foods on Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street.”

“He’s not even resisting arrest right now, bro,” one bystander is heard telling the officers, according to the video. “You’re f***ing stopping his breathing right now, you think that’s cool?”

Unlike the peaceful protesting here, most of the protests quickly turned ugly, including arson, looting, and violence in places like Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City, Rochester, Richmond, and other cities.

Since the incident, all four officers involved in the arrest have been fired, investigations from the FBI and state law enforcement have been opened, and, on Friday, Derek Chauvin, the officer at the center of the incident, was taken into custody.

