The White House sent non-essential staffers home early on Monday and troops were trucked onto the grounds ahead of the city’s 7:00 p.m. curfew as protests continue to rage in Washington, D.C. over the death of George Floyd.

What are the details?

Bloomberg reported White House management told staff to clear out by 4:00 p.m. citing fears that ongoing protests outside the grounds could escalate to violence again as demonstrators have clashed with law enforcement over the weekend.

Reporter Jennifer Jacobs reported that the campus was “emptied out,” and that two food spots were also closed early. CNN’s Jake Tapper noted that a source clarified to him that senior staff members would continue working.

A White House correspondent for TIME, Brian Bennett, reported, “At 5:05 pm, I counted 9 two and a half ton military trucks carrying troops in tan uniforms and helmets pull off 17th Street into the White House grounds.”

CNN’s Jim Acosta reported that “US military transport vehicle just rolled through the WH complex, taking National Guard troops to Lafayette Park in front of WH.”

