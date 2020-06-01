https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/06/01/dennis-rodman-voice-reason-bingo-card/

Not me. Dennis Rodman hasn’t entered my thoughts at all as many of us continue to try to find some sanity during some insane times. Until today.

Today I read a piece about Rodman’s thoughts on the rioting and looting going on under the guise of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. After doing so, I thought how good it is for some real talk to be emerging among all the usual support from the woke crowd for the protesters. It’s fine to support protests, it isn’t fine to not make a distinction once the protests turn into violent, destructive riots. The far left and their cohorts in the entertainment industry and in political leadership across the country are so afraid of offending someone that they offer up support for protests while ignoring the anarchy that is coming with them. That includes Joe Biden’s campaign staffers who are openly supporting the rioters and contributing money to bail them out of jail.

Rodman said what many of us are thinking – rioters and looters are acting like animals. He said he sympathizes with the protesters but “we have enough issues with” the coronavirus, among other things.

“I think someone needs to come out and say, ‘Hey, guys, why are we looting? Why are we stealing? Why are we creating more issues, more problems?” the 59-year-old Rodman said in an Instagram video, titled “Rest in Power George Floyd.” “This is a bad, bad situation. But the fact that you’re gonna protest, protest in the right way. You don’t have to go and burn down things, steal things, burn things and stuff like that.” “Please understand … we have to live together,” Rodman said. “We’re human beings, we’re not f–king animals.”

Say what you will about some of the crazy things Rodman has done in the past, as I have, but at least in this instance, he is the one making sense. You can contrast that with another NBA legend, Michael Jordan’s statement.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration,” Jordan said in a statement the Hornets released Sunday. “I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”

Michael Jordan chimes in pic.twitter.com/2E80TdUbwx — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 31, 2020

He spoke up for peaceful protests without specifically calling out the anarchy. He sounds like the politicians. Jordan is not one to speak up about political issues, as a general rule, but he did begin to do so in 2016. It’s no coincidence that he suddenly found his voice once Donald Trump was elected president. He’s a part of The Resistance, too.

Actor Robert Patrick (“Terminator 2”, “True Blood”) is speaking out, too. Like other celebrities, he used social media to voice his outrage at the killing of George Floyd, but unlike most celebrities, he is also a small business owner. He is the co-owner of Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita. Realty bites fast once it’s your business that’s on the line.

Prayers for America this morning. George Floyd’s murder is a horrible tragedy committed by a bad cop. His death is not honoured by this rioting and looting. We must come together as a nation. In the words of the late Rodney King “Can’t we all just get along?” — Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) May 31, 2020

As a business owner my sympathy is not with rioters, but the innocent people who have invested their life’s earnings into their businesss only to see them destroyed by angry mobs! — Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) May 31, 2020

It’s a start. We’ll see if any others with a platform find the spine to speak up against the violence. Our elected officials are failing us with their incompetence, especially the Democrats controlling the big cities. It is the responsibility of individuals to come forward and say enough is enough.

I continue to be a supporter of the First Lady. She’s doing a good job in her position and she’s been tweeting about the protests, too.

Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence. I’ve seen our citizens unify & take care of one another through COVID19 & we can’t stop now. My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. As a nation, let’s focus on peace, prayers & healing. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 29, 2020

Saddened to see our country & communities being damaged & vandalized. I ask everyone to protest in peace & focus on taking care of one another & healing our great nation. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 1, 2020

I’ll end with this video of a black woman schooling a car full of Antifa instigators. The white Antifa people were giving bricks to black protesters. Antifa means violence. It’s as simple as that. Kudos to this woman for speaking out. Warning: NSFW (language).

Thank You to this woman. pic.twitter.com/fwnFwASY90 — Red Viper 2.0 2020 (@redwins3_first) June 1, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

